HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County fire officials are investigating a deadly fire overnight in the Hillcrest Heights neighborhood that took the lives of three children.
A fire broke out in a townhouse on Iverson Street. Three children under the age of 12 died as a result. One adult self-evacuated and was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A firefighter was transported with minor burns.
The investigation continues into the cause and origin of the blaze.
— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) July 19, 2021
