By CBS Baltimore Staff
children killed, Fatal Fire, Hillcrest Heights, Prince George's County

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County fire officials are investigating a deadly fire overnight in the Hillcrest Heights neighborhood that took the lives of three children.

A fire broke out in a townhouse on Iverson Street. Three children under the age of 12 died as a result. One adult self-evacuated and was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A firefighter was transported with minor burns.

The investigation continues into the cause and origin of the blaze.

