BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a 64-year-old man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore on Monday evening.
Police responded to the 3800 block of Forest Park just before 5:30 p.m. for a reported car accident. On the scene, officers found a 64-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head.
He was taken to a hospital but died a short time later.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was possibly operating a motorized scooter when shot.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip online.