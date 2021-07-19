COVID-19 In MarylandMaryland Reports More Than 100 New Cases For 7th Consecutive Day
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a 64-year-old man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore on Monday evening.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Forest Park just before 5:30 p.m. for a reported car accident. On the scene, officers found a 64-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

He was taken to a hospital but died a short time later.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was possibly operating a motorized scooter when shot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip online.

CBS Baltimore Staff