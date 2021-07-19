WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen along with Congressmen Jamie Raskin and David Trone announced more than $1 million in American Rescue Plan Funding for Fire and EMS departments across Western Maryland on Monday.
"Despite increased challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency and first responders across Maryland continued to deliver life-saving care to those who needed it most," the lawmakers said. "This new federal funding from the American Rescue Plan will ensure our rural fire and rescue teams have adequate funding and supplies to keep serving Western Maryland."
The award totals to $1,381,911 and comes from the Maryland Emergency Agency through Covid-19 federal funding from Congress.
The recipents include:
- Brunswick VFC $26,275.19
- Brunswick Vol Ambulance and Rescue Inc. $20,072.60
- Carroll Manor VFD $47,756.85
- East New Market VFC $24,040.97
- Guardian Hose Co. $44,558.71
- Independent Hose Co. $11,944.12
- Jefferson VFC $11,155.08
- Junior Fire Co. No. 2, Inc. $5,905.58
- Libertytown VFD $25,981.97
- Middletown VFC $39,858.39
- Myersville VFC $24,608.60
- New Market VFD $20,666.96
- New Midway VFC $23,395.94
- Rocky Ridge VFC $25,234.71
- The Vigilant Hose Co. of Emmitsburg $64,376.21
- Thurmont Community Ambulance Service $8,017.66
- United Steam Fire Engine Co. $36,305.46
- Urbana VFRC $107,551.84
- Walkersville VRC $13,254.11
- Woodsboro VFC $7,232.93
Total for Frederick County $653,607.16
- Baltimore Pike VFD $8,209.66
- Barton Hose Co. $9,365.12
- Bedford Road VFD $47,818.69
- Borden Shaft VFC $24,925.79
- Bowling Green VFD $22,146.55
- Bowman’s Addition VFC $8,020.14
- Cresaptown VFD $13,579.00
- District 16 VFD $10,962.27
- Ellerslie VFD $7,306.66
- Flinstone VFC $18.262.13
- George’s Creek Ambulance Services $2,600.00
- Good Will Fire Co. No. 1 $9,840.96
- LaVale VFD $29,267.05
- LaVale Vol. Rescue Sqaud $63,759.20
- Midland Fire Company $61,008.31
- Mt. Savage VFC $7,419.06
- Oldtown VFD $8,848.58
- Orleans VFC $14,355.84
- Potomac Fire Co. $6,493.92
- Rawlings VFD $7,845.95
Total for Allegany County $382,034.88
- Boonsboro Ambulance and Rescue Services $30,822.73
- First Hose Company of Boonsboro $15,814.61
- Clear Spring Ambulance Club $2,653.98
- Clear Spring VFC $7,061.64
- Community Fire Co. of District 12 $3,700.00
- Community Rescue Services, Inc. of Hagerstown $28,992.79
- First Hagerstown Hose $15,216.21
- Funkstown VFC $17,066.83
- Hancock VFC $9,268.93
- Leitersburg Vol. Fire Co. – Hagerstown $7,845.95
- Maugansville Goodwill VFC $16,412.26
- Mt. Aetna VFD $10,135.79
- Potomac Valley Fire Co. $9,838.12
- Sharpsburg VFC $14,197.48
- Western Enterprise Fire Co. #4 $66,745.69
- Williamsport Vol. Fire and EMS, Inc. $27,483.01
Total for Washington County $283,256.02
- Bittinger VFD $8,699.74
- Bloomington VFD $8,673.03
- Friendsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department $18,660.56
- Kitzmiller VFC $10,691.90
- Northern Garrett County Rescue Squad $6,876.62
- Oakland VFD $9,411.22
Total for Garrett County $63,013.07