BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools are inviting students, families and members of the community to their Summer Family Festivals beginning Thursday, July 29.
There will be four festivals held weekly from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
The festivals will be held at:
- Druid Hill Park on Thursday, July 29
- Carroll Park on Thursday, Aug. 5
- Clifton Park on Thursday, Aug. 12
- Patterson Park on Friday, Aug. 13
Each festival will include performances, music by celebrity DJs, free food and giveaways, interactive exhibits, resources and vendors, on-site registration and free learning kits.
For more information, visit: www.baltimorecityschools.org/backtoschool.