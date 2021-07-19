COVID-19 In MarylandMaryland Reports More Than 100 New Cases For 7th Consecutive Day
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools are inviting students, families and members of the community to their Summer Family Festivals beginning Thursday, July 29.

There will be four festivals held weekly from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The festivals will be held at:

  • Druid Hill Park on Thursday, July 29
  • Carroll Park on Thursday, Aug. 5
  • Clifton Park on Thursday, Aug. 12
  • Patterson Park on Friday, Aug. 13

Each festival will include performances, music by celebrity DJs, free food and giveaways, interactive exhibits, resources and vendors, on-site registration and free learning kits.

For more information, visit: www.baltimorecityschools.org/backtoschool.

