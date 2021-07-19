DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in Dundalk.
The violent crimes unit responded to the 2900 block of Cornwall Road shortly after midnight on July 18 and found a 37-year-old victim suffering from injuries to his upper body.
He was outside due to a power outage in the area.
VCU Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 410-307-2020. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.