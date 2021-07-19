ARLINGTON, Va. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was caught with a gun at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport’s security checkpoint Saturday.
Transportation Security Administration officers prevented the man from taking .40 caliber handgun, loaded with 13 bullets, onto his flight.READ MORE: 3 Children Killed In Prince George's County Fire
It’s the 19th gun caught at the TSA checkpoint at DCA so far this year and the seventh gun found in nine days.READ MORE: Travel By Road, Air Now Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Levels In Maryland
“There seems to be no cure for this rash of guns that are turning up at our checkpoints here at Reagan National Airport. The real solution is in the hands of the travelers,” said Scott T. Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Reagan National Airport. “Individuals who continue to bring their firearms to our checkpoints will continue to face criminal penalties and federal civil penalties that will prove to be extremely costly, and they’ll have nobody to blame other than themselves. If you want to travel with your gun, pack it the right way or leave it at home. Our TSA officers are good at their jobs and they have continued to stay focused on their mission throughout this pandemic.”MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Cases Increase By More Than 100 For 7th Consecutive Day, Over 3.5M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage, but they must be properly packaged and declared at the ticket counter. They must be unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case — separate from ammunition.