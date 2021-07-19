ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 136 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, according to state health department data released Monday morning. It’s the seventh straight day the state has reported over 100 new cases.

The state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ending all covid-19 related restrictions.

During a press conference earlier this month, Gov. Larry Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations.

More than 3.5 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up to 1.48%.

Hospitalizations increased by seven to 138. Of those hospitalized, 97 remain in acute care and 41 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 464,336 total confirmed cases and 9,565 deaths.

There are 3,501,035 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,052,630 doses. Of those, 3,551,595 are first doses with 2,923 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,233,064 second doses, 2,755 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 267,971 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 156 in the last day.

The state reported 76.2% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,078 (211) 1* Anne Arundel 44,177 (653) 15* Baltimore 66,191 (1,648) 41* Baltimore City 53,300 (1,235) 25* Calvert 4,256 (85) 1* Caroline 2,360 (30) 0* Carroll 9,566 (248) 6* Cecil 6,409 (152) 2* Charles 11,034 (215) 2* Dorchester 2,861 (64) 1* Frederick 19,909 (334) 10* Garrett 2,058 (64) 1* Harford 16,722 (296) 6* Howard 19,426 (248) 7* Kent 1,362 (49) 2* Montgomery 71,519 (1,577) 51* Prince George’s 85,986 (1,561) 40* Queen Anne’s 3,017 (51) 1* St. Mary’s 6,097 (132) 0* Somerset 2,630 (42) 0* Talbot 2,190 (44) 0* Washington 14,705 (330) 4* Wicomico 7,764 (174) 0* Worcester 3,719 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (17) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 26,360 (3) 0* 10-19 47,974 (6) 1* 20-29 85,185 (43) 1* 30-39 79,580 (107) 6* 40-49 69,103 (290) 5* 50-59 68,986 (811) 32* 60-69 45,949 (1,631) 25* 70-79 25,215 (2,427) 43* 80+ 15,984 (4,245) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 242,880 (4,628) 105* Male 221,456 (4,937) 112* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

