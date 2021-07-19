BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A time for peace and healing as Baltimore City continues to see a rise in crime.
Multiple prayer vigils are planned for Monday evening throughout the city. They are being hosted by anti-crime organizations who said everyone is invited to attend.
“We just want everybody to come for peace and to show that we’re standing in solidarity against the people whose killing people in our city,” said Lisa Molock, CEO of Live Thrive Baltimore.
According to police, there have been 189 homicides so far this year and 380 non-fatal shootings, 34 more shootings than last year.
“We are fed up and enough is enough,” said Molock.
Monday’s vigil is hosted by let’s thrive Baltimore and Baltimore Ceasefire — another organization fighting crime. Safe Streets saw two of their members murdered this year alone but tonight is a time for love, peace and healing.
"So these events help to keep Baltimore hopeful, to remind Baltimore that we are a beautiful loving place, said Erricka Bridgeforth, Baltimore Ceasefire.
For more information, visit: https://www.instagram.com/baltimorevigils.