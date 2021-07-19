COVID-19 In MarylandMaryland Reports More Than 100 New Cases For 7th Consecutive Day
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Metropolitan Police say they have recovered a vehicle they believe may be connected to the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney.

Niyah was killed on July 16 when someone opened fire around 11 p.m. in the Congress Heights section of southeast Washington.

READ MORE: $60K Reward Offered After 6-Year-Old Nyiah Courtney Killed, 5 Others Shot In DC

Police officers who were nearby responded to the scene about 34 seconds after the first gunshot was heard and rushed the girl to a local hospital in a police car, where she was pronounced dead, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said.

Five others were also shot.

Police continue to look for additional information in the case. Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411.

