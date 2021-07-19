WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Metropolitan Police say they have recovered a vehicle they believe may be connected to the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney.
Niyah was killed on July 16 when someone opened fire around 11 p.m. in the Congress Heights section of southeast Washington.READ MORE: $60K Reward Offered After 6-Year-Old Nyiah Courtney Killed, 5 Others Shot In DC
Police officers who were nearby responded to the scene about 34 seconds after the first gunshot was heard and rushed the girl to a local hospital in a police car, where she was pronounced dead, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said.
Five others were also shot.
MPD has recovered a vehicle we believe may be connected to this case. At this time, this case remains under active investigation.
Police continue to look for additional information in the case. Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411.
