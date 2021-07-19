BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been nearly one year since Baltimore super fan Mo Gaba passed away after a lifelong battle with Cancer and next month, the Orioles will honor the 14-year-old by inducting him into their Hall of Fame.

There was truly something special about Mo Gaba, the 14-year-old who inspired a city during his short time on earth.

“I like to call him the heart of Baltimore,” said Dean Tejeda, Thread Level Midnight.

Last September, not even two months after his passing, an entire section at M&T Bank Stadium was filled with Mo cutouts. They called it “Mo’s Rows.”

“The most incredible thing I’ve ever been a part of,” said Tejeda.

Mo’s Rows is back! This time they’re trying to fill a section at Camden Yards with Mo Gaba fans for his Orioles Hall of Fame induction ceremony. pic.twitter.com/5RtxHvVjGH — Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) July 19, 2021

Dean Tejeda helped organize that effort and wants to do it again — this time at Camden Yards and with real Mo Gaba fans filling the seats.

“I think this is a nice way for people who wanted to pay their respects to Mo, come attend and cheer on our buddy,” said Tejeda.

The game will be on Aug. 7, the same day Mo will be inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame.

‘I’m imagining an entire section of just orange. People have signs in the air, cheering for ‘mo, mo, mo’ [but] I can just imagine Mo smiling out there as if he’s throwing the first pitch,” he added.

It’s a smile that could teach us all a lesson.

“The amount of positivity that kid gave out with how cruddy a hand he was dealt, and all the challenges he had in life and he still was that happy, it’s an inspiration.”

The Orioles reserved a section for this installment of Mo’s Rows. The package comes with a ticket, a t-shirt and a sign. A portion of the proceeds will go to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

For tickets and information, visit: mosrows.com.