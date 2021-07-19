BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced that “ZooBop” will return on Saturday, Sept. 4.
The music festival for kids will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. There will be live performances by Baltimore's own Baby Beats! with Max and Root and Grammy-nominated Milkshake. There will also be arts and crafts, animal ambassadors, food trucks and Zoo educators.
There will also be additional performances by local children's book author, musician and puppeteer Kevin Sherry along with the Baltimore Gamer Orchestra.
Ticket prices range from $12 to $34. Children under two are free.
Tickets can be purs www.marylandzoo.org.