BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and one man was injured in two shootings overnight in Baltimore.
Southeast district police officers were called to the unit block of North Clinton Street for a report of a shooting around 11:57 p.m. Monday. There they found a man who was shot and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Then officers were called to the 2600 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore for a Shot Spotter alert around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. he was taken to an area hospital where he's in critical condition.
Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.