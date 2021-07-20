BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said Tuesday they believe 64-year-old Vaseles Nettles was fatally shot Monday afternoon after he attempted to retrieve his stolen scooter.
Police responded to the 3800 block of Forest Park just before 5:30 p.m. for a reported car accident. On the scene, officers found Nettles suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He was taken to an area hospital but died a short time later.
Police now need your help to identify two young men pictured below with the stolen scooter.
Anyone knowing the identities and whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.