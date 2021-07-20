ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 7-Eleven employee allegedly assaulted a customer in Odenton early Tuesday morning.
According to Anne Arundel County police, officers responded to a report of an assault at the convenience store in the 1300 block of Odenton Road around 12:07 a.m.
When they arrived, a customer told police that during a dispute with the employee, the employee grabbed the man and pushed him out of the store. Then the employee allegedly pulled a knife and tried to stabbed the customer.
No one was injured.
Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Hakim Amir Hayes, of Fort Meade, with first-degree assault in the incident.