COVID-19 In MarylandFor 8th Consecutive Day, More Than 100 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:7-Eleven, Anne Arundel County, Crime, Hakim Amir Hayes, Local TV, Odenton, Stabbing

ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 7-Eleven employee allegedly assaulted a customer in Odenton early Tuesday morning.

According to Anne Arundel County police, officers responded to a report of an assault at the convenience store in the 1300 block of Odenton Road around 12:07 a.m.

READ MORE: Jeremi Quentin Lewis Charged In Murder Of Jaden Ealey In Columbia

When they arrived, a customer told police that during a dispute with the employee, the employee grabbed the man and pushed him out of the store. Then the employee allegedly pulled a knife and tried to stabbed the customer.

READ MORE: Gov. Larry Hogan Asks Feds For Reimbursement After Sending Maryland National Guard To Help With Capitol Rioters

No one was injured.

MORE NEWS: Sickle Cell Disease: What Is It And How Can You Help

Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Hakim Amir Hayes, of Fort Meade, with first-degree assault in the incident.

CBS Baltimore Staff