BALTIMORE (WJZ) — AAA said they have seen an uptick in demand for car maintenance as more and more people are returning to work.

Mechanics have been very busy at the AAA Abingdon Car Care Center on Emmorton Road.

“We’re seeing the pent-up demand that’s been sitting around for a year and a half starting to say hey, you know what I got to go to work, or I got to go to school so you know I got to get the car looked at,” said Chris Storms.

After pandemic restrictions were lifted, many drivers started hitting the roads again and they needed maintenance since their cars hadn’t been driven much.

“A car really likes to be driven and it’s more healthy when it’s driven more frequently, sitting you get condensation built up into the oil you get condensation built up into the transmission,” said Storms.

AAA said they’ve seen a big increase in battery issues since many cars have been off the road for a while and recommend you get them checked out.

Experts recommend getting your car thoroughly looked at with a repair shop you trust to see if there’s anything wrong with it before hitting the road.

“When you come into our facility or any facility, you should get yourself a good quality 40 point inspection which checks the maintenance items especially since the car’s been sitting for a while,” said Storms.

AAA said drivers should drop their car off and giving mechanics the day to give it all the care it needs.