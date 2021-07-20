ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) – AAA is reporting that mechanics across the Baltimore area have recently seen an uptick in demand for car maintenance after the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

“We’re seeing the pent-up demand that’s been sitting around for a year and a half,” said Chris Storms, District Director for AAA Car Care.

Storms says repair shops have been busy as more people go back to in-person work, school, and go on vacation.

“[People are] starting to say, ‘Hey you know what, I got work or I got to go to school so you know I got to get the car looked at,’” said Storms.

Auto industry experts also say that that may not have driven much during the pandemic should get inspected.

“A car really likes to be driven and it’s more healthy when it’s driven more frequently,” Storms explained. “Sitting, you get condensation built up into the oil, you get condensation built up into the transmission.”

Technicians at the AAA Car Care Center on Emmorton Road in Abingdon have seen an especially large increase in battery issues, a common problem for cars that have been sitting unused for long periods of time.

Storms recommends getting a good quality 40-point inspection, an oil change and fluid check especially before taking a long trip.

AAA automotive experts say that the top three types of car issues that could ruin a road trip are:

Battery-related issues, including faulty starters or alternators. Engine cooling system failures, such as the radiator, thermostat or water pump or engine parts such as the timing belt, most prominently in vehicles age 10 years and older. Tire damage severe enough to require repair or replacement.

Storms also told WJZ that drivers should budget enough time for mechanics to thoroughly look at a car. He says giving them day will ensure that a car gets all the care it needs.