DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A family has been left reeling and heartbroken after a 16-year-old was hit and killed while riding a bike. Baltimore County Police are offering up to $2,000 for anyone who has any information that leads to an arrest

“I love her to death I’m going to miss her,” said Carl Ratliff, step-grandfather.

Deep scars were left behind after a horrific crash in Dundalk that killed 16-year-old Jayden Baldree.

Her step-grandfather said he’ll never forget the moment he got the gutwrenching phone call that crippled his family and changed him forever.

“She was a great person. She’s only been in my family for a few years but she was just like she was my granddaughter and she doesn’t deserve this,” said Ratliff.

Just after midnight Monday morning, police said Baldree was riding a bike along Northpoint Boulevard near Baltimore street when a driver of a 2005 Acura traveling in the same lane struck her from behind and then took off.

Investigators said they found the Acura at a nearby intersection unoccupied and with its tags removed.

“I just pray whoever did this would give themselves up. It just doesn’t make sense,” said Ratliff.

Tuesday, family members and friends left behind balloons and flowers at the scene of the crash. Those closest to her said she was full of promise and life and worked at a roller skating rink.

“Like a best friend, she was like a sister,” said friend, Myra Fraser.

Young friends of Baldree are left devastated as they try to wrap their heads around her loss.

“I just, I started breaking down and I couldn’t really handle it.. She was a really good person,” said Fraser.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.