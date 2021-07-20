DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenage girl.
Police said the incident happened just after midnight on July 19. Jayden Baldree, 16, was traveling northbound on a bicycle along Northpoint Boulevard near Baltimore Street in Dundalk when a car traveling in the same lane struck her from behind. Jayden did not survive the crash.
The driver then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was later found unoccupied at the intersection of Baltimore Street and Eastbrook Avenue. Prior to fleeing the scene, the tags to the 2005 Acura were removed.
Anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.