BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are the scene of a hazmat situation in Downtown Baltimore.

Officials said there are elevated natural gas levels underground and BGE crews are on the scene. They said some lanes may be blocked while they fix the leak.

Hazmat has checked the surrounding building and they all have zero readings.

Drivers are asked to avoid Fayette Street at Calvert Street.

