LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Frontier Airlines announced they will be adding nonstop service from BWI Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta.
Beginning on Sept. 8, roundtrip flights will be available four times a week.READ MORE: Great Wolf Resorts Inc. Breaks Ground On Indoor Water Park In Perryville
Tickets are selling now for $29!READ MORE: Silver Alert Issued For Missing Wendell Stepp, 81, Of Bowie
For more info, visit: https://www.flyfrontier.com.MORE NEWS: Washington Temple of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints To Hold Public Open House, Rededication In 2022