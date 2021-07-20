COVID-19 In MarylandFor 8th Consecutive Day, More Than 100 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Atlanta, Baltimore, BWI Airport, Frontier Airlines, georgia, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Maryland

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Frontier Airlines announced they will be adding nonstop service from BWI Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta.

Beginning on Sept. 8, roundtrip flights will be available four times a week.

Tickets are selling now for $29!

For more info, visit: https://www.flyfrontier.com.  

