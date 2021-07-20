ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Tuesday that the federal government has yet to reimburse the state after he sent the Maryland National Guard to the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots.

“Congressional leaders pleaded with us to send the National Guard to the U.S. Capitol in January, but still haven’t reimbursed expenses from the deployment,” Hogan tweeted. “We are calling on our congressional delegation to take urgent action to prevent major disruptions to ongoing operations.”

Hogan is asking Maryland’s congressional delegation to help the state with reimbursement.

Hogan deployed Maryland State Police troopers and instructed the National Guard to send a team to DC to help as a violent mob of Pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Lawmakers were inside debating over the affirmation of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. More than 500 national guardsmen were stationed in DC through President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Gov. Hogan said he was in a meeting with the Japanese ambassador when he got a personal phone call from Majority Leader US Rep. Steny Hoyer, “pleading” for him to send reinforcements as the Capitol was breached. However, the governor said they were “repeatedly denied” approval from the Department of Defense to send Maryland National Guard troops into DC.

“We had a little back and forth trying to get that authorization, in the meantime we did not hesitate,” he said.

He said there was some confusion on whether or not they had authorization, but Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy called later on asking them to come “as soon as possible.” He added it took nearly an hour and a half to get permission from the DOD. Maryland’s National Guard were the first to arrive in DC.

The Maryland National Guard was later pulled out of DC to help the state with its vaccination efforts.