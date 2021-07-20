COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 34-year-old Columbia man was charged in the May 30th shooting of Jaden Ealey, who later died as a result of his injuries.
Jeremi Quentin Lewis, of Teal Wing Court, was charged with first-degree murder and assault, and numerous weapons violations in Ealey’s death.READ MORE: 21-Year-Old Man Remains In Critical Condition After Columbia Shooting
Howard County Police were called to the 6000 block of Foreland Garth around 7:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers found 21-year-old Ealey suffering from gunshot wounds behind an Exxon gas station. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he was in critical condition until he died on June 11.
The shooting was captured on surveillance video and police identified Lewis as a suspect. Detectives don’t believe the shooting was random.
Lewis was taken into custody without incident at his residence in Columbia Tuesday morning. He will be booked at the Howard County Detention Center.