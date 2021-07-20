ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A 35-year-old Baltimore man was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder after firing shots at Baltimore County Police officers in May 2020.

Justin Lee Buchanan fired at officers from inside his vehicle after a police pursuit that ended in Elkridge on May 21. He was also found guilty of first-degree assault, weapons violations and serious traffic offenses.

Police were conducting in Lansdowne around 1:50 p.m. to apprehend Benjamin Lemon, who had an open arrest warrant for being suspected in a Baltimore County shooting on May 19. Lemon got into the back seat of a black 2014 Acura RX that Buchanan was driving. When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, Buchanan sped away from police — triggering a pursuit.

The pursuit headed south to Howard County. Around 2:27 p.m., multiple shots were fired from inside the suspect’s vehicle at Baltimore County police officers. Officers took cover and fired back. Three minutes later, the incident ended in the 5700 block of Furnace Avenue.

Buchanan and a passenger in the front seat were injured and taken to Shock Trauma. Lemon was not injured and was taken into custody.

Police found a handgun on scene and multiple spent cartridges. Buchanan’s DNA was linked to the firearm used.

Buchana was convicted of felony possession with intent to distribute in 2014 and was convicted of unlawful possession of a regulated firearm in 2010.

He was prohibited from having a firearm due to his previous convictions.

“Mr. Buchanan’s reckless and dangerous behavior in fleeing from police and then, later, firing shots at law enforcement not only endangered the lives of responding officers, but also put the community, as a whole, at risk,” said State’s Attorney Rich Gibson. “Today’s verdict brings justice and a sense of relief to many; knowing the defendant is being held accountable for his actions and will no longer be a threat to our communities.”

Buchanan will be sentenced on October 8, 2021.