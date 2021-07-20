BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Department of Health along with the Maryland State Department of Education announced a request for applications from state K-12 public and non-public schools to receive funding to facilitate Covid-19 screening testing programs for the 2021-2022 academic year.
"Testing for COVID-19 remains a key component in our fight against this disease and it is essential that our schools have access to the resources needed and are prepared to keep our children safe," said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. "We strongly encourage K-12 schools to request these funds and put in place a robust testing program to protect students, teachers, and staff during this upcoming school year."
The funding was made available through the CDC to assist with the transition back into traditional learning.
"At the Maryland State Department of Education, we are encouraging local school systems to partner with the Maryland Department of Health in this important Covid-19 screening initiative to ensure school communities remain safe as we return to full-time in-person learning," said Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. "This new funding, along with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, will help schools address the necessary learning and public health strategies needed to continue to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic."
Interested schools can apply via the eMaryland Marketplace. They are accepting applications from July 19 until Aug. 9. The funding period is from Aug. 15, 2021 – June 30, 2022.
