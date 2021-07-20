BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nothing Bundt Cakes has been open for five weeks and Emily and Margo Hunter have formed a creative Mother/Daughter partnership – a special bond that started years ago.

The parking lot is full and yet you can’t help but be drawn in by the aroma of sugar just beyond their doors.

Emily and Margo Hunter aren’t just business partners. There’s tender care in this franchise — a family — and when they hand you a cake, they want to make you feel like you’re a part of theirs.

“You’re at home. This is family,” Hunter tells WJZ. “We’re here to make people smile and to put joy into people’s hearts.”

Even though they’ve been open just over a month, their following is rising like the scarlet batter in red velvet or the rich home-baked flavor of chocolate chip.

Morgan is one of the Cake masters in the shop. You can see her smile through her eyes while she wears a mask.

“All of the cakes are just so special even if it’s someone just treating themselves to one little bundtlet,” she laughs.

Emily is a school principal but you can still catch her here serving her community. It’s a family business with the roots of love in every serving. She said, “she wanted to do this in Owings Mills because it’s closer to me which just tore me apart because I was so thrilled she wanted to do this with me.”

Holidays. Birthdays. Weddings. This franchise is doing it all with real ingredients with a side of compassion and care in every bag.

“Doing this with my Mother has been the most amazing experience of my life,” Emily said.

Hunter tells me the most challenging part about opening a business during the pandemic was the construction.

If you’re interested in ordering some sweet treats online, go to https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/