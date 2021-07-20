COVID-19 In MarylandFor 8th Consecutive Day, More Than 100 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:fines, illegal dumping, Maryland, Mayor Brandon Scott, The Neighbors Against Predatory Dumping

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott announced that he signed “The Neighbors Against Predatory Dumping” Act into law.

The bill doubles the fine on illegal dumping to $1,000.

“This crime impacts all of Baltimore but it disproportionately harms disinvested low-income neighborhoods. Increasing fines for dumping is only part of the solution. We understand that improving cleanliness in our communities will require education and collaboration, as well as enforcement. If you have ideas on how to keep our city clean, email me at zeke.cohen@baltimorecity.gov and join our coalition,” said Councilmember Cohen

The bill was sponsored by Councilmen Zeke Cohen and is the result of ongoing organizing and collaboration with Councilmembers Odette Ramos, James Torrence and Phylicia Porter.

CBS Baltimore Staff