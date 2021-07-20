BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott announced that he signed “The Neighbors Against Predatory Dumping” Act into law.
The bill doubles the fine on illegal dumping to $1,000.
“This crime impacts all of Baltimore but it disproportionately harms disinvested low-income neighborhoods. Increasing fines for dumping is only part of the solution. We understand that improving cleanliness in our communities will require education and collaboration, as well as enforcement. If you have ideas on how to keep our city clean, email me at zeke.cohen@baltimorecity.gov and join our coalition,” said Councilmember Cohen
The bill was sponsored by Councilmen Zeke Cohen and is the result of ongoing organizing and collaboration with Councilmembers Odette Ramos, James Torrence and Phylicia Porter.