BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Deanna and Bobby lost their daughter to Sickle Cell disease — a death they say was preventable.
“We still had to go through losing our daughter, their sister, who was such a young, beautiful person,” said Bobby.READ MORE: Jeremi Quentin Lewis Charged In Murder Of Jaden Ealey In Columbia
While there is no cure for this deadly disease, there is something all of us can do to help — give blood.READ MORE: Gov. Larry Hogan Asks Feds For Reimbursement After Sending Maryland National Guard To Help With Capitol Rioters
“Blood is imperative, it’s truly the lifeline,” Deanna said.
On WJZ at 11, hear from the family fighting to get this message out.MORE NEWS: 7-Eleven Employee Allegedly Tries To Stab Customer Following Dispute, Police Say