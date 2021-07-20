BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city police said a 64-year-old man was shot and killed as he tried to recover his stolen scooter on Monday evening.

Tuesday afternoon, police released images of two people they want to identify.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon 64-year-old Vaseles Nettles was shot as he tried to retrieve the stolen scooter.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Forest Park Avenue and Nettles suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

“It’s a true tragedy,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “We cannot have people killing 64-year-olds over a scooter, but it goes to show again the simple stupid things that people are willing to take someone’s life, that talks about other issues that we have.”

The morning after Nettles was shot, there were no visible signs of what happened the evening before.

“Something needs to be done. Politicians need to be involved and inner-city activities, we need more positive activities going on,” said Paul Robinson.

Nettles was pronounced dead at the hospital. He’s now among at least 191 murder victims in the city so far this year. The department said at this same time in 2020, there were 182 homicides.

Data shows that non-fatal shootings have also increased. According to statistics from Baltimore City Police, there were 348 non-fatal shootings on this date in 2020, compared to at least 379 so far in 2021.

“I just pray for the city. I pray for police. I pray that somehow they will be able to do something to relieve us of all this gun violence that we are in because there’s a lot of it,” a woman told WJZ.

Baltimore City Police want to hear from anyone who knows the individuals in the photo. You may call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tips can also be left at Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.