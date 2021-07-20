BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old Bowie man who went missing Tuesday, Prince George’s County Police said.
Wendell Stepp was last seen about 3 p.m. in the 13000 block of Winding Creek Lane, police said.READ MORE: Washington Temple of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints To Hold Public Open House, Rededication In 2022
He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 162 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt and khaki pants, police said. He was driving a black Lexus E350 with Maryland tag 74207HT.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen Stepp to call 911 or 301-772-4911.READ MORE: Officials Announce $1K Fine For Illegal Dumping
Update: A #silveralert has been issued by @MDSP for Mr. Stepp. He was last seen driving a 2005 Black Lexus E350 with MD tag 74207HT. If located please call 911. https://t.co/aRJtNQ6NK5
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 21, 2021MORE NEWS: Coppin State Provides Over $1M In Student Debt Relief