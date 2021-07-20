COVID-19 In MarylandFor 8th Consecutive Day, More Than 100 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old Bowie man who went missing Tuesday, Prince George’s County Police said.

Wendell Stepp was last seen about 3 p.m. in the 13000 block of Winding Creek Lane, police said.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 162 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt and khaki pants, police said. He was driving a black Lexus E350 with Maryland tag 74207HT.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Stepp to call 911 or 301-772-4911.

CBS Baltimore Staff