BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man was arrested June 17 in Georgia and charged with allegedly killing a one-year-old girl in Baltimore in October, Baltimore Police said Wednesday.
Paul Hardy was identified as a suspect after Zariea Dixon suffered injuries that caused her to stop breathing on Oct. 8., police said.
Officers suspected Zariea suffered child abuse due to the nature of her injuries but did not elaborate.
Zariea was declared brain dead and removed from life support on Oct. 11. Homicide detectives then took over the investigation.
Hardy was extradited to Baltimore on July 2 and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.