BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Board of Estimates approved a $525,000 payout related to the Gun Trace Task Force Wednesday.
Robert Johnson sued the Baltimore Police Department and two former members of the now-disbanded GTTF after he said in 2014 those officers planted a gun in his car.
Officers Momodu Gondo and Jemell Rayam pulled over a vehicle in which Johnson was a passenger on August 27, 2014. During the stop, officers recovered a gun on him. Johnson, who had a prior criminal record, was charged with a firearms offense. He pleaded guilty to one charge and spent four years in prison as a result.
When the officers pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the GTTF in 2017, Johnson withdrew his guilty plea and the State's Attorney's Office dismissed the original charges.
Johnson filed the lawsuit in 2019.
Including Wednesday's payout, the city has paid out $14,375,000.