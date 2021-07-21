COVID-19 In MarylandMore Than 200 New Cases Reported Wednesday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Fire, Baltimore Fire Department, EMS, Fire, Man Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was injured in a fire at his home Wednesday, the Baltimore Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to a fire about 6:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Eastern Parkway and found the victim inside.

READ MORE: Maryland Could Get $485M In Opioid Settlement With Distributors, Manufacturer

Firefighters took the man outside and began to perform CPR before taking him to a nearby hospital.

 

READ MORE: State Accepting Applications From Local School Systems To Assist With Covid-19 Protocols & Testing

CBS Baltimore Staff