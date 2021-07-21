BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was injured in a fire at his home Wednesday, the Baltimore Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded to a fire about 6:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Eastern Parkway and found the victim inside.
Firefighters took the man outside and began to perform CPR before taking him to a nearby hospital.

Shortly before 630pm we responded to the 6300blk of Eastern Pkwy for a reported fire. As FFs arrived, they immediately entered the home after being notified an adult male was inside. FFs pulled the victim outside & began CPR before transporting him to an area hospital. pic.twitter.com/C4SBibUd3o
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) July 22, 2021