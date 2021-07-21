ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 244 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning. It’s the ninth straight day the state has reported over 100 new cases.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. While some cities have reinstated mask mandates, none in Maryland are doing so at the moment.

During a press conference earlier this month, Gov. Larry Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations.

More than 3.5 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up to 1.65%.

Hospitalizations increased by seven to 146. Of those hospitalized, 97 remain in acute care and 42 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 464,735 total confirmed cases and 9,573 deaths.

There are 3,513,599 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,075,362 doses. Of those, 3,561,763 are first doses with 5,881 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,244,925 second doses, 7,356 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 268,674 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 348 in the last day.

The state reported 76.3% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,078 (211) 1* Anne Arundel 44,210 (653) 15* Baltimore 66,229 (1,649) 41* Baltimore City 53,355 (1,237) 25* Calvert 4,257 (85) 1* Caroline 2,361 (30) 0* Carroll 9,574 (249) 6* Cecil 6,412 (153) 2* Charles 11,045 (215) 2* Dorchester 2,862 (64) 1* Frederick 19,925 (334) 10* Garrett 2,058 (64) 1* Harford 16,741 (296) 6* Howard 19,448 (251) 7* Kent 1,363 (49) 2* Montgomery 71,579 (1,577) 51* Prince George’s 86,073 (1,561) 40* Queen Anne’s 3,021 (51) 1* St. Mary’s 6,110 (132) 0* Somerset 2,631 (42) 0* Talbot 2,194 (45) 0* Washington 14,713 (330) 4* Wicomico 7,775 (174) 0* Worcester 3,721 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (16) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 26,403 (3) 0* 10-19 48,015 (6) 1* 20-29 85,276 (43) 1* 30-39 79,636 (108) 6* 40-49 69,171 (290) 5* 50-59 69,040 (813) 32* 60-69 45,978 (1,633) 26* 70-79 25,227 (2,428) 44* 80+ 15,989 (4,247) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 243,084 (4,630) 106* Male 221,651 (4,943) 113* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity