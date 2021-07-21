BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in an armed carjacking three years ago, according to the Maryland District of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Devontay Douglas, 23, and his co-conspirator robbed a pizza delivery employee of his keys, cell phone and $50 at a Baltimore apartment complex on July 10, 2018, according to the guilty plea. During the robbery, Douglas brandished a handgun and hit the victim in the face and ribs several times, the plea stated.
The two stole the car and tried to flee. The victim notified nearby security guards and identified his car. When the guards approached with weapons drawn and ordered Douglas to stop, he did. Douglas' co-conspirator ran off, and the guards detained Douglas until police arrived.
Officers found a 9-mm Glock handgun loaded with about 15 rounds in the driver's side front floorboard where Douglas had been sitting, according to a statement from the office.