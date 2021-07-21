COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball filed emergency legislation to extend outdoor dining until November 15, 2021 for restaurants and bars that added or expanded service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the last few months, I have visited dozens of restaurants where the owners say they are beginning to recover from the losses suffered during the pandemic,” said Ball. “By allowing them to continue to offer outdoor seating, we hope they will be able to rebound even more quickly. I am optimistic the County Council will vote to approve the extension by month’s end.”

Ball announced a new temporary use permit for outdoor table service in June 2020, allowing bars and restaurants to create or expand their outdoor dining space.

More than 60 restaurants applied for the permits. The temporary use permit, which is tied to the county’s state of emergency, is set to end on Aug. 15, 2021.

“We got into this business for the love of hospitality, but it isn’t very hospitable to deny patrons outside seating where they would feel more comfortable and safer,” said Tricia Hudson, owner/operator of Hudson Coastal Raw Bar and Grill and a member of the Executive Board of the Restaurant Association of Maryland. “We hope that the Council works expeditiously to allow restaurants to continue with outdoor seating through November 15.”

Ball announced his administration is working on a process to allow some of the restaurants to make the outdoor seating permanent.

“We have suffered. We have borrowed. We have begged to keep the doors open so our employees remain employed,” said Randy Marriner, owner of the Victoria Restaurant Group. “Anything that we can do to extend our season is critical to helping us get back to where we were.”

Howard County Board of License Commissioners voted unanimously to allow restaurants, bars, and taverns to continue to sell to-go alcoholic beverages.

The policy allows alcoholic beverages, including cocktails and mixed drinks, to be available for carryout or delivery from licensed establishments through at least June 30, 2023.