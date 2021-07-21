POOLE’S ISLAND, MD (WJZ) — The Maryland Natural Resources Police and the U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday rescued an injured bald eagle from the Chesapeake Bay near Poole’s Island.
After the Coast Guard crew called Natural Resources police when it found the bird floundering in the water, the two groups worked together to rescue the bird, Natural Resources Police said. The police officer then took it to the Phoenix Wildlife Center in Baltimore County for care and rehabilitation, police said.
Police did not say how the eagle was injured.
Eagle rescue near Poole’s Island Wednesday. Credit: Maryland Natural Resources Police