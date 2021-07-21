COVID-19 In MarylandMore Than 200 New Cases Reported Wednesday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Coast Guard, Harford County, injured bald eagle, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Phoenix Wildlife Center, Pooles Island

POOLE’S ISLAND, MD (WJZ) — The Maryland Natural Resources Police and the U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday rescued an injured bald eagle from the Chesapeake Bay near Poole’s Island.

After the Coast Guard crew called Natural Resources police when it found the bird floundering in the water, the two groups worked together to rescue the bird, Natural Resources Police said. The police officer then took it to the Phoenix Wildlife Center in Baltimore County for care and rehabilitation, police said.

READ MORE: Maryland Could Get $485M In Opioid Settlement With Distributors, Manufacturer

Police did not say how the eagle was injured.

READ MORE: State Accepting Applications From Local School Systems To Assist With Covid-19 Protocols & Testing

MORE NEWS: Meadows 2-Out, 2-Run Single In 9th, Rays Beat Orioles 5-4

Eagle rescue near Poole’s Island Wednesday. Credit: Maryland Natural Resources Police

CBS Baltimore Staff