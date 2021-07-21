BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Activists and family continue their call on city prosecutors to free Keith Davis Jr.

In June of 2015, Maryland Jockey Club security guard Kevin Jones was shot 11 times and killed. Officers arrested Keith Davis Jr. in the process and shot him three times.

It will be nearly seven years after Jones’ murder by the time Davis faces a jury for his fifth murder trial.

“The facts have not changed since 2015,” said Latoya Francis Williams.

His attorney, joined by family and supporters Wednesday, urged prosecutors to give it up.

“With every trial, we have seen more and more evidence Mr. Davis is innocent,” said Williams.

In Davis’s latest overturned conviction in 2019, prosecutors cited video and cell phone evidence but Davis and his supporters maintain his innocence.

"the most, loving, most gentle, most peaceful person"

“For six years, I’ve just needed people to listen to me,” said Kelly Davis, Keith’s wife.

Keith’s wife and social justice groups have held rallies and paid for mobile billboards in efforts to free him.

“There have been four murder trials. There have been two hung juries and two overturned convictions,” said Deray McKesson.

“Consistently trying him is almost as though you’re raising his cause,” said Kelly Davis.

His supporters allege it has become personal for Baltimore City state’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

“That is my job. That is my role. That is my responsibility. My concern, in that case, is Kevin Jones,” said Mosby.

“Justice for Keith Davis Jr. is justice for Kevin Jones and his life matters in this matter just like anybody else,” said Kelly Davis.

After Davis’s latest overturned conviction, prosecutors charged him with attempted murder and assault after they said he stabbed a fellow inmate last year.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Sylvester Cox granted a new trial based on documents that were filed 14 months ago by Davis’ attorneys.

