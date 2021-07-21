COVID-19 In MarylandMore Than 200 New Cases Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland State Fairgrounds, mass vaccination site, Timonium

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — If you still need a COVID-19 vaccination, the Maryland State Fairgrounds will host its last mass vaccination clinic in Timonium on Wednesday.

The site is open from 9 a.m. to noon.

You can pre-register or just walk up and they are offering the Pfizer vaccine.

