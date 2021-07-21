TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — If you still need a COVID-19 vaccination, the Maryland State Fairgrounds will host its last mass vaccination clinic in Timonium on Wednesday.
The site is open from 9 a.m. to noon.
You can pre-register or just walk up and they are offering the Pfizer vaccine.
Today is the last day we'll have a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in #Timonium! If you live near this area, please stop by.
⏰ 9 a.m. – Noon
📅 https://t.co/sfxZ4vPgY7 or walk-up
💉 Pfizer#CancelCovid#HealingStartsHere pic.twitter.com/J5Attw32IJ
— Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) July 21, 2021