By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Major League Baseball history was made on Tuesday night when the Orioles met the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. The broadcast of the game, seen on YouTube, featured the first all-female broadcast crew to work an MLB game. The reaction from fans was overwhelmingly positive.

After MLB posted on their Twitter account a photo of the broadcast crew with the caption “Trailblazers. The first all-woman broadcast crew in MLB history!” the Orioles team account replied that it won’t be the last.

The meaning of the broadcast wasn’t lost on fans at the stadium either, with the broadcast showing a pair of girls holding up a sign expressing the same sentiment.

Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander had some thoughts on the broadcast as well, he was seen on video talking with teammate Kelvin Gutierrez prior to the game and discussing the importance of the broadcast.

The discussion between the two players was in Spanish, but the broadcast provided translation. Santander, after discussing how important it is for women to keep carving out their place in baseball, remarked, “They are already smarter than we are anyway.”

As for the fans, they replied in droves to MLB’s tweet, with the majority chiming in with positive responses to the broadcast.

The crew all took to their various Twitter accounts to thank fans for the support they’ve been shown since the broadcast aired.

