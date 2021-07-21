BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Major League Baseball history was made on Tuesday night when the Orioles met the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. The broadcast of the game, seen on YouTube, featured the first all-female broadcast crew to work an MLB game. The reaction from fans was overwhelmingly positive.

After MLB posted on their Twitter account a photo of the broadcast crew with the caption “Trailblazers. The first all-woman broadcast crew in MLB history!” the Orioles team account replied that it won’t be the last.

Won't be the last! 👏👏👏👏👏 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 21, 2021

The meaning of the broadcast wasn’t lost on fans at the stadium either, with the broadcast showing a pair of girls holding up a sign expressing the same sentiment.

Why is this broadcast important? This right here 👇 pic.twitter.com/ARcHil1fIv — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 21, 2021

Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander had some thoughts on the broadcast as well, he was seen on video talking with teammate Kelvin Gutierrez prior to the game and discussing the importance of the broadcast.

The discussion between the two players was in Spanish, but the broadcast provided translation. Santander, after discussing how important it is for women to keep carving out their place in baseball, remarked, “They are already smarter than we are anyway.”

Orioles players Kelvin Gutierrez and Anthony Santander discuss the first all-women broadcast in MLB history. 🤗 🎥 @TimothyRRyder pic.twitter.com/tuOEGhwaWB — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) July 21, 2021

As for the fans, they replied in droves to MLB’s tweet, with the majority chiming in with positive responses to the broadcast.

I love this. I would love to see at least these 4 women have stints as broadcasters for major league teams or networks for an extended time. Not only are they great but they have lots of experience and talent to bring to the main broadcast crews — Brooks Anthony (@thbrooksanthony) July 21, 2021

Love to see It… these ladies have been great tonight 👏🏾💯 — Agary44 (@Agary44) July 21, 2021

Congratulations ladies! I really enjoyed this broadcast and hopefully this happens more often 🙏 #MLB #History — Dominick Ruocco (@DominickRuocco) July 21, 2021

SO proud of all the women who were part of last night's all-female MLB broadcast crew. @alannarizzo @HeidiWatney @SlangsOnSports @MelanieLynneN @LGRed again, can't wait until this isn't news – but while it is, so thrilled and proud. — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) July 21, 2021

The crew all took to their various Twitter accounts to thank fans for the support they’ve been shown since the broadcast aired.

I literally can’t keep up with all the notifications so I just want to say a big thank you to every kind tweet, text etc over the past 24 hours. The moment has not sank in yet but calling the game last night with such an amazing crew of women is simply THE best 🧡 — Melanie Newman (@MelanieLynneN) July 21, 2021