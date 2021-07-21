(WJZ)- The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday morning that they have placed outfielder Anthony Santander and pitcher Keegan Akin on the Injured List while recalling outfielder Ryan McKenna and pitcher Alexander Wells from Norfolk. Manager Brandon Hyde gave further context to the situation then telling reporters that Santander and Akin were moved to the IL as part of COVID protocols.
We have placed LHP Keegan Akin and OF Anthony Santander on the Injured List and recalled OF Ryan McKenna and LHP Alexander Wells from Triple-A Norfolk.READ MORE: Her Story: 1st Time All-Female Broadcast Crew Calls MLB Game
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 21, 2021
Hyde says club is following Covid-19 protocol in placing Anthony Santander & Keegan Akin on the injured list. He has no more information on whether they'll be able to re-join the team in fewer than 10 days. Alexander Wells gets today's start. He and McKenna were with team in TB
— Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) July 21, 2021
Wells starts in place of Akin for Wednesday’s game against the Rays, while McKenna will be an option off the bench for the team.READ MORE: COVID In Maryland: Cases Increase By More Than 200 In A Day
Early Bird special this Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/ILFT3VmoMU
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 21, 2021
No further information was provided as to when Santander and Akin will be able to rejoin the team. Santander tested positive for COVID-19 last July prior to the league’s restart of the shortened season. He reported that his symptoms were mild and after quarantining he was able to rejoin the team.
MORE NEWS: Baltimore Board Of Estimates Approves $525K Gun Trace Task Force Settlement
As expected #Orioles Outfielder Anthony Santander confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19. Said the symptoms were mild. Ready to go. pic.twitter.com/4pePMplvcd
— Jerry Coleman (@sportswcoleman) July 15, 2020
Thus far this season, Santander has appeared in 62 games for the O’s hitting .231 with six homers and 26 RBI. Akin has appeared in 13 games, starting eight with an 0-5 record across 48.1 innings of work recording an 8.19 ERA.