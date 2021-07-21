COVID-19 In MarylandMore Than 200 New Cases Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
(WJZ)- The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday morning that they have placed outfielder Anthony Santander and pitcher Keegan Akin on the Injured List while recalling outfielder Ryan McKenna and pitcher Alexander Wells from Norfolk. Manager Brandon Hyde gave further context to the situation then telling reporters that Santander and Akin were moved to the IL as part of COVID protocols.

Wells starts in place of Akin for Wednesday’s game against the Rays, while McKenna will be an option off the bench for the team.

No further information was provided as to when Santander and Akin will be able to rejoin the team. Santander tested positive for COVID-19 last July prior to the league’s restart of the shortened season. He reported that his symptoms were mild and after quarantining he was able to rejoin the team.

Thus far this season, Santander has appeared in 62 games for the O’s hitting .231 with six homers and 26 RBI. Akin has appeared in 13 games, starting eight with an 0-5 record across 48.1 innings of work recording an 8.19 ERA.

