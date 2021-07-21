COVID-19 In MarylandMore Than 200 New Cases Reported Wednesday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:01 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:alleged child abuse, Baltimore, Crime, Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man was arrested June 17 in Georgia and charged with allegedly killing a one-year-old girl in Baltimore in October, Baltimore Police said Wednesday.

Paul Hardy was identified as a suspect after Zariea Dixon suffered injuries that caused her to stop breathing on Oct. 8., police said.

READ MORE: Man Who Filmed Harford County Traffic Stop Apologizes In Letter

Officers suspected Zariea suffered child abuse due to the nature of her injuries but did not elaborate.

READ MORE: Devontay Douglas Of Baltimore Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For 2018 Armed Carjacking

Paul Hardy, Credit: Baltimore Police

Zariea was declared brain dead and removed from life support on Oct. 11. Homicide detectives then took over the investigation.

Hardy was extradited to Baltimore on July 2 and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

MORE NEWS: ‘Some Measure of Justice’ Baltimore City Pays $525K To Victim Who Says Corrupt GTTF Cops Wrongly Sent Him To Prison, Part of $14 Million In Settlements

 

CBS Baltimore Staff