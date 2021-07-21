BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man was arrested June 17 in Georgia and charged with allegedly killing a one-year-old girl in Baltimore in October, Baltimore Police said Wednesday.
Paul Hardy was identified as a suspect after Zariea Dixon suffered injuries that caused her to stop breathing on Oct. 8., police said.READ MORE: Man Who Filmed Harford County Traffic Stop Apologizes In Letter
Officers suspected Zariea suffered child abuse due to the nature of her injuries but did not elaborate.READ MORE: Devontay Douglas Of Baltimore Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For 2018 Armed Carjacking
Zariea was declared brain dead and removed from life support on Oct. 11. Homicide detectives then took over the investigation.
Hardy was extradited to Baltimore on July 2 and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.MORE NEWS: ‘Some Measure of Justice’ Baltimore City Pays $525K To Victim Who Says Corrupt GTTF Cops Wrongly Sent Him To Prison, Part of $14 Million In Settlements