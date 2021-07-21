ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County will build a stormwater retention basin in the area of Routes 29 and 40 to fight flooding in Ellicott City.
The State Highway Administration will close the northbound Route 29 exit ramp from westbound Route 40 at 10 p.m. Wednesday and reopen it by 5 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
Motorists destined for westbound Route 40 will be directed to the eastbound Route 40 exit and then turn onto the westbound lanes using the traffic signals at Ridge Road.
SHA workers will use electronic signs, barrels and cones to alert motorists about the work zone and ramp closure.
For a list of all major SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.