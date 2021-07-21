COVID-19 In MarylandMore Than 200 New Cases Reported Wednesday
By Rachael Cardin
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Unemployed Workers Union filed an amended complaint Wednesday for the thousands of Marylanders who are still locked out of their accounts or haven’t yet received their unemployment benefits.

The group held a press conference at 2:30 in Baltimore outside the Elijah E. Cummings Court House.

The UWU has vowed to continue its fight until every worker receives their benefits.

On Thursday, July 29, the UWU will hold an outdoor “Workers Assembly and Town Hall Meeting” at the War Memorial Plaza” between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

