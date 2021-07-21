Hi Everyone!
Let's talk Western wildfire smoke. We have had a few occasions where wildfire smoke, moving across the country, has meandered over us. Usually at high altitudes. But for the past couple of days, the smoke has been at low levels in our atmosphere and because of that, we will have a "Code Orange" air quality advisory today.
Now let's talk thunderstorms. As a cold front slides into the DMV this afternoon the Storm Prediction Center has amped up concern for gusty weather by putting us in a "marginal risk" for severe weather, and East of I-95 a "slight risk" for strong thunderstorms. Figure the timing will be 2 P.M. through 8 P.M.
The bottom line here is we have a lot on our plate today, and that will make the next three day’s so much more enjoyable. We’ve been discussing a fine run of weather on the way since Monday, and it is just out to our West. You will notice it tomorrow morning with a refreshing, slight, breeze, and temps only in the mid-’60s. (Actually a few degrees below the average overnight low.)
Good things come to all who wait, “they” say. And here ya go. Indeed patience pays!MORE NEWS: Baltimore Board Of Estimates Approves $525K Gun Trace Task Force Settlement
MB!