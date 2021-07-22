OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Owings Mills Thursday.
Officials said the victim was found just before 5 p.m. in the 9400 block of Common Brook Road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.READ MORE: Sand Taxi Business In Ocean Comes To An Abrupt End Following New Ordinance
Police said they believe the victim was targeted.READ MORE: Frederick County Health Department To Hold Back-To-School Immunization Clinics
Detectives are investigating and anyone with information should contact 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or online.MORE NEWS: As Covid-19 Cases Continue To Increase Daily, Marylanders Begin To Wonder If Mask Mandates Will Be Reinstated
Callers could receive an award of up to $2,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.