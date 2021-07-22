COVID-19 In MarylandMore Than 300 New Cases Reported Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Owings Mills Thursday.

Officials said the victim was found just before 5 p.m. in the 9400 block of Common Brook Road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they believe the victim was targeted.

Detectives are investigating and anyone with information should contact 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or online.

Callers could receive an award of up to $2,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

