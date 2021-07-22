WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest D.C. at the intersection of 14th and Riggs Street near Logan Circle.
According to our D.C CBS affiliate WUSA9, two men were wounded but are conscious and breathing. One victim was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the arm. Officials said one of the victims was brought into a restaurant while they waited for medics to arrive.
Police said they are looking for a Black male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater. He was seen fleeing the scene in an older black Honda Civic with DC tags traveling eastbound.
One person on social media said they heard at least 20 shots fired.
Chief Contee is on scene at the shooting that occurred at 14th and Riggs Road NW and will provide a live update at 14th and S St NW. Stay tuned for more updates.
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2021
Shooting at the intersection of 14th / Riggs Street, NW. Lookout is for a B/M male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater fleeing in a older black Honda Civic with DC Tags last seen eastbound towards S Street, NW.
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2021