WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in Northwest D.C. at the intersection of 14th and Riggs Street near Logan Circle.
Two men were wounded in the incident around 8:20 p.m., but are conscious and breathing. One victim was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the arm. Officials said one of the victims was brought into a restaurant while they waited for medics to arrive.READ MORE: MTA To Start Enhanced Bus Routes To Job Centers, End Express Bus Surcharge
Police said they are looking for a Black male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater. He was seen fleeing the scene in an older black Honda Civic with DC tags traveling eastbound.
Authorities released a video of the suspect. You can watch it below.
The suspects and vehicle, described as an older black sedan, were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in video here. pic.twitter.com/n8P2gR5ps9
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2021
One person on social media said they heard at least 20 shots fired.
MPD seeks the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on 7/22/21 in the area of 14th and Riggs St, NW.
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411
Release: https://t.co/wS7FFr6I1p pic.twitter.com/7AfZpIGFvL
