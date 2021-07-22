COVID-19 In MarylandNearly 300 New Cases Reported Friday, As Hospitalizations Continue To Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in Northwest D.C. at the intersection of 14th and Riggs Street near Logan Circle.

Two men were wounded in the incident around 8:20 p.m., but are conscious and breathing. One victim was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the arm. Officials said one of the victims was brought into a restaurant while they waited for medics to arrive.

Police said they are looking for a Black male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater. He was seen fleeing the scene in an older black Honda Civic with DC tags traveling eastbound.

Authorities released a video of the suspect. You can watch it below.

One person on social media said they heard at least 20 shots fired.

