BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in six years, Garth Brooks is returning to Baltimore.
Brooks will be playing M&T Bank Stadium on October 2 at 7 p.m. It will be his first show at the stadium, and the concert will be held rain or shine.
"It's great. I'm so glad the stadium tour has resumed. Started in Vegas and went through Salt Lake. the joy on people's faces — and it's got nothing to do with me — it's got something to do with being where we belong and that's together," said Brooks.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. The all-inclusive tickets are $94.95
Organizers said you can buy tickets by:
- Visiting http://www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
- Calling the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster: 1-877-654-2784
- Using the Ticketmaster app on all mobile devices
WJZ Anchor and Reporter Linh Bui asked Garth Brooks "Anything you can tell us about the concert here in Baltimore? Anything you have planned?"
“It’s not just because it’s in a football stadium but I suggest you bring a helmet. people ask how do you choose the songs? Well, you just play them all. so we’re gonna be there way too late. it’s gonna be way too loud. and if I know Baltimore, that’s exactly the way they want it. so this is going to be fun,” said Brooks.