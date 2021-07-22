GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — An MVA in Glen Burnie was evacuated Thursday morning after a high-pressure gas line was struck outside the building by a contractor, Anne Arundel County Fire officials said.
Officials said the line was struck around 10:30 a.m. near the building on the 6600 block of Ritchie Highway. There was reportedly an odor inside the building as a result.
BGE secured the leak shortly before noon and the building is being ventilated. Out of an abundance of caution, the building will stay closed Thursday and resume operations Friday.
Customers with appointments will be contacted to reschedule.
“As unexpected challenges arise, our commitment to maintaining a safe environment for customers and staff remains our top priority,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “I appreciate the fast action of the emergency responders and our employees who worked to make sure everyone was evacuated safely. We will work quickly to accommodate the customers whose appointments were affected by this unforeseen situation.”
No injuries have been reported.