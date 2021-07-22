GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — An MVA in Glen Burnie was evacuated Thursday morning after a high-pressure gas line was struck outside the building by a contractor, Anne Arundel County Fire officials said.
Officials said the line was struck around 10:30 a.m. near the building on the 6600 block of Ritchie Highway. There was reportedly an odor inside the building as a result.READ MORE: Passport Processing Taking Over 4 Months, AAA Says Apply Early To Secure Your Trip
BGE secured the leak shortly before noon and the building is being ventilated.READ MORE: Howard County Man Andrew Ryan Bennett Pleas Guilty In US Capitol Riot Charges
No injuries have been reported.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Cases Increase By More Than 300 In A Day